Raleigh Under Curfew For Fourth Night

Valerie Castile Protesting

Source: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images / Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Statement from Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin:

I am grateful to all our residents and business owners for their cooperation over the last three nights. Once again, we had peaceful protests in our city – composed of people from all walks of life – demanding changes that I think we can all agree are long overdue. Again, last night, there were no injuries, no damage to property, and no arrests. We are seeing real connection and dialogue beginning to take place. This is real progress and it must continue.

Tonight, we will continue the curfew, but will delay the start until 10 p.m. (instead of 8 p.m. as with previous nights) and end at 5 a.m. Friday morning. With this change, we hope to allow restaurants and other small businesses throughout the city more time to serve their customers while providing our community more time to engage in a peaceful way. And speaking of our restaurants and small businesses, we feel your pain. We will continue to work with our business alliances to proactively address issues and find ways to support your continued success.

I fully understand that living with a curfew is not the long-term solution, but it has allowed our community to pause and focus on hearing people’s legitimate concerns.

Tonight, our City Council will hold a virtual listening session beginning at 7 p.m. This is another opportunity to share with one another in a safe environment. If you would like to participate, please visit our website for more information.

I want our progress to continue. We need to continue to grow together peacefully with respect and compassion. I am hopeful that we can continue to learn from this experience and emerge as a better city.

[caption id="attachment_3149532" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] We strapped up our boots, pulled back our hair and tied a scarf around our faces as we mobilized to the streets to protest for our Black brother #GeorgeFloyd. Black women are always on the front lines of every major movement and this one is no different. The death of #GeorgeFloyd has sparked outrage around the nation and every race of people have taken to the streets to demand justice in the face of systematic oppression and inequality. The protests evolved into a #BlackLivesMatter rally cry, spawning larger gatherings, riots and looting to raise awareness around the issues Black people face simply being Black. Imagers of protestors being pelted with rubber bullets, pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed, pushed and beaten are reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement. Black women are a fixture in the images, putting their bodies in danger for the cause. Chanting with the people and confronting oppressors -- unmoved by their heavy gear of fear tactics.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

