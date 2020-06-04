CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rap activist Killer Mike joins the show and gives the people the real.  He’s putting his money where his mouth is and talks about what the community can do to combat systemic racism but also talks about where he’s donated.

Though he mentions that he will not be running for office anytime soon, he’s going to continue to use his music and his platform to push the agenda for black people.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

5 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
News You Can’t Use: Things Only Black Mamas…
 2 hours ago
06.04.20
Killer Mike Discusses Ways To Combat Systemic Racism…
 3 hours ago
06.04.20
Virginia Governor To Announce Removal Of Robert E.…
 3 hours ago
06.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Shares Her Coming Out…
 3 hours ago
06.04.20
AMC Theatres Has Doubt It Can Stay In…
 4 hours ago
06.04.20
#BirthdayForBreonna: Breonna Taylor’s Birthday Campaign Demands Justice By…
 6 hours ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 7 hours ago
06.04.20
Gary’s Tea: Amanda Seales Quits ‘The Real’ &…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
Here’s Why Amanda Seales Is Not Renewing Her…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…
 1 day ago
06.03.20
23 items
60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
This Papoose Tribute Is Just What We Needed…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
25 items
The Playlist We Need Right Now Created By…
 2 days ago
06.03.20
Close