Do You Think Governor Cooper Should Allow The RNC To Happen In Charlotte?

State leaders want the Republican National Convention to explain what they envision for the Charlotte event. They want the RNC to submit plans in writing on how they envision moving forward.
The president has accused Governor Roy Cooper of being in a “shutdown mood.”
Governor Cooper insists that his reaction to the upcoming RNC is the same reaction he has had to other large events.
Imitation Situation: 9 Stars Inspired By Grace Jones’ Revolutionary Style
9 photos Launch gallery
Imitation Situation: 9 Stars Inspired By Grace Jones’ Revolutionary Style
1. Leslie JonesSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. RihannaSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Billy PorterSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Solange KnowlesSource:WENN 6 of 9
7. Laverne CoxSource:WENN 7 of 9
8. Kiki LayneSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Danai GuriraSource:Getty 9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark