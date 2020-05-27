CLOSE
Do You Think Governor Cooper Should Allow The RNC To Happen In Charlotte?

State leaders want the Republican National Convention to explain what they envision for the Charlotte event. They want the RNC to submit plans in writing on how they envision moving forward.

The president has accused Governor Roy Cooper of being in a “shutdown mood.”

Governor Cooper insists that his reaction to the upcoming RNC is the same reaction he has had to other large events.

 

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3142418" align="alignleft" width="878"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] From her hightop fade to draping hoods to her love for exaggerated shoulder pads,  Grace Jones has and will always be our Black fashion icon and the walking embodiment of the word "camp." Whether on a runway, a magazine cover, or the Afropunk mainstage, the androgynous statuesque stunna knows how to make a statement with her edgy style and authenticity. Born in Spanish Town, Jamaica in 1948, the model, singer and actress has never been one to buckle under the pressure to conform, she has always been her own woman: a woman who put herself, and loved herself first. “One boyfriend told me that I loved myself too much. I thought, Well, you can love a boyfriend too much, but you can’t love yourself too much. Sometimes you have to love yourself to keep yourself whole," she wrote in her 2015 memoir, I'll Never Write My Memoirs. Fashion was a part of her self-love: [caption id="attachment_3142427" align="alignleft" width="924"] Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty[/caption] Serving a lewk is literally her middle name: [caption id="attachment_3142428" align="alignleft" width="982"] Source: Bob Riha Jr / Getty[/caption] Come through hood! [caption id="attachment_3007876" align="alignleft" width="987"] Source: Keith Hamshere/INACTIVE / Getty[/caption] We cannot forget to point out how much she loves her sunglasses: [caption id="attachment_3003819" align="alignleft" width="1105"] Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty[/caption] ICONIC! Now, whether she likes it or not, which she does not, she has inspired generations of celebrity fashion but has always been clear, she isn't being them, they are being her. “Trends come along and people say ‘Follow that trend’”, she wrote in her memoir. “There’s a lot of that around at the moment: ‘Be like Sasha Fierce. Be like Miley Cyrus. Be like Rihanna. Be like Lady Gaga. Be like Rita Ora and Sia. Be like Madonna.’ I cannot be like them – except to the extent that they are already being like me.” Well, to celebrate her 72nd birthday this week (May 19), here are 9 Black women who have paid homage to Grace Jones with their style, but always remembered who did it first.

 

