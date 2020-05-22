CLOSE
Durham Parks And Rec Will Not Open Outdoor Pools This Summer

Community Day Pool Party

Source: Melanie B / Melanie B

After careful consideration, review of information from trade associations specifically the National Parks and Recreation Association (NRPA), and guidance from federal, state, and local health officials, we will not open Durham’s outdoor swimming pools for the 2020 summer season.

The safety of our participants and staff is our number one priority. In addition, we are dedicated to providing services that are equitable for everyone. The logistical challenges of being able to provide these services safely would severely limit the number of our residents who would be able to access these services. While this was a difficult decision, we have determined that the challenges described above outweigh the benefit to the few that we would be able to safely serve.

Opening the pools created the following safety challenges and concerns related to Covid-19:

  • need to hire and train a sufficient number of seasonal lifeguards in a short time-frame;
  • need to minimize the amount of people within our smaller pool facilities, limiting our ability to ensure equitable access;
  • need to require visitors and staff to maintain a social distance and wear masks when they cannot; and
  • need to increase cleaning and sanitizing frequencies required for decks, surfaces, and locker rooms (requiring additional staff)

Forest Hills Pool

1639 University Drive

919-560-4782

Hours of operation

Hillside Pool

1221 Sawyer Street

919-560-4783

Hours of operation

Long Meadow Pool

917 Liberty Street

919-560-4202

Hours of operation

