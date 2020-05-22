Durham Salons, Restaurants & Pools Won’t Open Until June 1st

If you were looking forward to hitting a salon or dining out in Durham, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer. The City of Durham plans to reopen more slowly than other parts of our state.

Salons, barbershops, restaurants and pools won’t start opening until June 1st. According to ABC11, cities and towns must follow the strictest order in place.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel says, “Because our infection rate is so low … it means that we don’t have much immunity. And so, unless we are coming back with safe practices, it would be very easy for the COVID-19 cases to spike and to hit us very hard. We want to keep our community safe.”

He goes on to say, “I think those assets of a city has already been incredibly important for Durham and the attractiveness of our city to people. I do think in the long-term, Durham is well-poised to recover well. I think the question for us is in the short-term is how can we successfully recover and renew, reemerge, how can we successfully reopen our businesses and still be safe.”

Read More: Durham Salon Shows Off Changes They’ve Made To Prepare For Re-Opening

Read More: Cary Barbershop Owner Shows Off Changes He’s Made…Are You Ready To Get A Cut?

Read More: Small Businesses In Wake County Can Apply For Up To $50K In Business Loans

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark