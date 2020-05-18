CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tips You Should Know Before You Go Back To The Grocery Store [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

For ‘What’s Trending’, today we have grocery store manager, Jalima Hamlett with tips you should know before you go back to the grocery store. 

Hamlett talks about the precautions you should take before entering the grocery stores and what stores are implementing to protect customers in the store.

She also has updates on how to get toilet tissue, paper towels, and disinfectants near you.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tips You Should Know Before You Go Back To The Grocery Store [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
News You Can’t Use: Gospel Artists Who Look…
 3 hours ago
05.18.20
Tips You Should Know Before You Go Back…
 3 hours ago
05.18.20
Ciara Shows Off Her Perfectly Glowing & Growing…
 4 hours ago
05.18.20
Washington Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On…
 6 hours ago
05.18.20
Meagan Good Speaks Out On The Reason Why…
 7 hours ago
05.18.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 1 day ago
05.17.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most…
 2 days ago
05.16.20
Dreamville Fest
Dreamville Festival Cancelled; Refunds Will Be Issued
 3 days ago
05.15.20
This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals
 3 days ago
05.16.20
Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Quarantine Sex With…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His…
 3 days ago
05.15.20
Close