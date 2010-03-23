CLOSE
Tyler Perry Announces “For Colored Girls” Remake Cast

FROM BlackVoices: Writer/director/producer Tyler Perry has finally selected the cast for his next film, ”For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf.’

Last September, he announced his “dream” cast, so let’s see who really made the cut!

Based on Ntozake Shange’s award-winning 1975 play, the film is scheduled to shoot in June in New York with a possible winter 2010/ 2011 release date.

The riveting play, consisting of a series of poems performed through a cast of nameless women, known only by a color — deal with such subjects as love, abandonment, rape, and abortion, garnered much acclaim, when it opened at The Booth Theater in 1976.

It later morphed into an Emmy Award nominated television special and is still being performed around the world.

At last night’s premiere for his latest film, ”Why Did I Get Married Too?,’ the black box-office maverick revealed that the cast will include Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Whoopi Goldberg, Phylicia Rashad, Jurnee Smollett, Kimberly Elise, Kerry Washington, and Macy Gray.

So, Elise and Carey are the only two that made the cut from Perry’s initial wish list which initially included Beyonce, Halle and Oprah.

Making a film of ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When The Rainbow is Enuf’ is a dream come true for me. Ntozake Shange’s play is a magnificent tribute to the strength and dignity of women of color, and I think audiences of all generations will be able to recognize and embrace the experiences these women represent. Creatively, this movie is one of the most exciting undertakings of my career.” CLICK HERE TO READ MORE!

