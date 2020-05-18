Durham Needs Volunteers To Help With Food Distribution

If you’ve been looking to do some volunteer work during the pandemic, this is the perfect opportunity in Durham.

The COVID-19 crisis has worsened food access to people already struggling to be fed and added new people to the population in need. Durham County Government and community partners have an opportunity to work together to improve food security for Durham residents.This is a community-based team representing organizations in Durham County that is focused on reducing food insecurity issues for citizens in Durham County.

All organizations are adhering to the safety guidelines with social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing masks and gloves.

