Durham Needs Volunteers To Help With Food Distribution

Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

If you’ve been looking to do some volunteer work during the pandemic, this is the perfect opportunity in Durham.

The COVID-19 crisis has worsened food access to people already struggling to be fed and added new people to the population in need. Durham County Government and community partners have an opportunity to work together to improve food security for Durham residents.This is a community-based team representing organizations in Durham County that is focused on reducing food insecurity issues for citizens in Durham County.
All organizations are adhering to the safety guidelines with social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing masks and gloves. 

 

Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs Embrace Fashion And Fierceness On The Turntables

Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs Embrace Fashion And Fierceness On The Turntables

Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs Embrace Fashion And Fierceness On The Turntables

[caption id="attachment_3138606" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Gianluca Armeni / Getty[/caption] Women are clearly on the rise in the music industry in the executive boardroom and on-stage, but we should really turn our attention more to the women behind the DJ booths. Powerful female emcees from DJ Spinderella with Salt-N-Peppa to Vashtie Kola and DJ Duffey have demonstrated undeniable swag and style at every booking, party, brunch or concert. These OGs made waves and opened doors for more to come through and carry on the legacy that is being a dominating woman in the industry. HelloBeautiful had the chance to catch up with some dope, fierce Black women DJs about their style, beauty routines and the importance of keeping it cute behind the booth.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Close