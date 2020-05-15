CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The Church [VIDEO]

The church announcements today are a little sad because all the old folks are having issues. We’re calling on the prayer warriors to pray over the church members who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Decan Edwards is definitely having a tough time this week after dropping his car keys in Brother Willie Carson’s casket. Now they have to dig him up today to get the keys back.  Other church members aren’t having this quarantine because of health problems.

Let’s keep them in prayer.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The Church [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Quarantine Sex With…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 5 hours ago
05.15.20
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His…
 6 hours ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 6 hours ago
05.15.20
LisaRaye Claps Back At Turks And Caicos Islanders…
 7 hours ago
05.15.20
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Don’t Miss Barack Obama’s Commencement Address This Saturday…
 8 hours ago
05.15.20
Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge…
 8 hours ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Front Page News: Health Officials Say Coronavirus Will…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Hot Spot: Hackers Are Stealing These Celebrities’ Info…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Attorney Ben Crump Talks Police Brutality And The…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Close