CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge [VIDEO]

Mrs. Tina Lawson has become social media’s favorite auntie by showing her vibrant personality, sharing corny jokes, and most importantly giving us a deeper look into Beyoncé’s life.

To celebrate her daughter’s Billboard chart accomplishment, of course, she took it to Instagram to share her excitement.  

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Twitter account @chartdata, reported Beyoncé has had at least one song on the Hot 100 list over the last 24 years, from 1997 to 2020. She commented on her success saying, “you’ve been doing the damn thing since you were 16 years old.”

 

Since ‘Savage Remix’ with Megan Thee Stallion is the latest single to climb to the number two spot on the charts, it’s only right that the mama savage herself drops a video!

Watch Mrs. Tina give a shot at the #SavageRemixChallenge.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

1 photos Launch gallery

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

Continue reading 15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

15 Times Tina Lawson Showed Us She Was Proud Of Her Daughters

Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Congratulations! Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University And…
 3 hours ago
05.15.20
Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee…
 4 hours ago
05.15.20
LisaRaye Claps Back At Turks And Caicos Islanders…
 5 hours ago
05.15.20
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Don’t Miss Barack Obama’s Commencement Address This Saturday…
 6 hours ago
05.15.20
Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge…
 6 hours ago
05.15.20
Janelle Monae Says A Healthy Sex Life Is…
 22 hours ago
05.14.20
Front Page News: Health Officials Say Coronavirus Will…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Hot Spot: Hackers Are Stealing These Celebrities’ Info…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Attorney Ben Crump Talks Police Brutality And The…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Baby Kaavia Hilariously Fails At…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
45th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Oprah Is Taking Over Your Saturdays Via Zoom…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Father Builds At-Home Graduation Ceremony For Daughter [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
05.14.20
“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New…
 1 day ago
05.14.20
Close