When Will We Be Able To Find Clorox Wipes In Stores Again?

Linda Rendle, the president of Clorox, says that the company is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to produce their products. She said that the company is delivering wipes to stores daily, but they usually get snatched up within minutes.
Rendle said, “Wipes are in short supply right now, but the good news is we’re delivering wipes to stores every single day. Unfortunately, they’re being snagged just about as soon as they hit shelves, many times within minutes. We’ve seen unprecedented spike in demand for wipes, up 500 percent versus a year ago, but we’re working with everything feasible in our power to get as many disinfecting products to people as quickly as we can.”
When asked when we should see normal supplies on the shelves, she responded, “I know that’s the question on everybody’s mind. We will expect improvement come this summer. It will all depend on the demand but we are doing everything in our power to ensure that we get products to store and that includes running our cleaning plants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We began that in January. We’re contracting with third-party suppliers who are helping make product for us, as well as ensuring that we are prioritizing making products that disinfect in our cleaning lineup and that’s going to help us get into a better position in the summer.”
