When Will We Be Able To Find Clorox Wipes In Stores Again?

Linda Rendle, the president of Clorox, says that the company is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to produce their products. She said that the company is delivering wipes to stores daily, but they usually get snatched up within minutes.

Rendle said, “Wipes are in short supply right now, but the good news is we’re delivering wipes to stores every single day. Unfortunately, they’re being snagged just about as soon as they hit shelves, many times within minutes. We’ve seen unprecedented spike in demand for wipes, up 500 percent versus a year ago, but we’re working with everything feasible in our power to get as many disinfecting products to people as quickly as we can.”

When asked when we should see normal supplies on the shelves, she responded, “I know that’s the question on everybody’s mind. We will expect improvement come this summer. It will all depend on the demand but we are doing everything in our power to ensure that we get products to store and that includes running our cleaning plants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We began that in January. We’re contracting with third-party suppliers who are helping make product for us, as well as ensuring that we are prioritizing making products that disinfect in our cleaning lineup and that’s going to help us get into a better position in the summer.”

Read More: Durham Family Celebrates 125th Reunion Virtually

Read More: Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66

Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With Mother’s Day Praise 8 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With Mother’s Day Praise 1. Beyonce 1 of 8 2. Christian Combs 2 of 8 3. Barack Obama 3 of 8 4. Kelly Rowland 4 of 8 5. June Ambrose 5 of 8 6. Lebron James 6 of 8 7. Russell Wilson 7 of 8 8. Dwyane Wade 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With Mother’s Day Praise Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With Mother’s Day Praise [caption id="attachment_3131249" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] If you're a mother, you know everyday is Mother's Day for you. The duties and responsibilities of being a mother or guardian never ends but it's nice to have a day that feels like an extra birthday. The nation is slowly adjusting to our new normal (for now) and but what remains the same, are the many celebratory posts you see on social media. Celebrities filled our timelines with praises for their moms, sisters, aunties, cousins or any woman who raises a child. (Because motherhood isn't limited to biology). Mother's Day is particularly hard for those who lost their mother, like Christian Combs, who paid homage to Kim Porter in a beautiful and touching post. It is the Combs' family's first Mother's Day with their beloved mother. From Beyonce to Barack Obama, these celebrities aid homage to their loved ones and all the other mothers in the world.

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image PhotographyFacebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark