Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66

Source: WENN / WENN

The music world is mourning yet another star this weekend. After Andre Harrell and Little Richard passed away this weekend, family sources confirmed to ESSENCE that Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright has died. Just days before the star’s passing, her friend/fellow songstress Chaka Khan solicited prayers.

“Calling all my #PrayWarriors. My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prayers,” wrote Chaka.

Wright, who popularized the phrase “No pain, no gain” was dubbed “one of the most underrated singers of her time.” Her 1971 hit “Clean Up Woman” is well-known by lovers of Hip-Hop and soul, and was sampled for the remix of Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love.”

Wright’s other timeless hits include “Tonight Is the Night” and “No Pain, (No Gain).”

So far, a cause of death has not been confirmed.

R.I.P. Betty Wright.

