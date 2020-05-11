Stores Re-Opened This Weekend And There Were Lots Of Lines. Were You In Any Of Them?

Phase One of re-opening North Carolina started this past Saturday. Many retail stores across the state opened at half-capacity. Many stores saw long lines of North Carolinians who were excited to get back out and shop.

“We have to keep taking precautions to keep people safe, but at the same time, we know we can’t stay at home forever,” Cooper said.

Commercial activity will be permitted as of now. People can visit any business that is open. Retail businesses must only allow 50% of capacity. Stores have to implement social distancing and frequent cleaning. Parks and trails can re-open.

Salons, barbers, gyms and theaters will still be closed because social distancing is difficult. They will be allowed to open in Phase Two.

Working from home is still encouraged.

Wow!! This is the line outside @tjmaxx on Falls of Neuse before the doors reopen to the public! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qYRgcvvbEk — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 9, 2020

