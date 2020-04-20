CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Orlando Brown Went Live Claims Will Smith Raped Him!?

1st Annual Cynthia Stafford's 'Gifted Day At The Geffen'

Source: John M. Heller / Getty

Mental illness is just as real as the virus we are battling right now, and unfortunately for some because of the pandemic may have the stress of it compiling with their mental illness or are off their meds, but clearly we have to prayer for them as well.

Child star Orlando Brown, AKA Blanket according to the video, who has been in the news before for his erratic behavior, went on a tirade on his Instagram live claiming that everybody’s claim of childhood molestation of choice, Michael Jackson, raped him.  However the shocker is when, the clearly not in his right mind, Orlando Brown, made those same claims that Will Smith molested him as well as his kids, all while wielding a very large knife, and professing what he wants to do to him when he see’s him and quoting the Bible.

“Every time I see you I want to slice your neck, motherf***ker. You really really have to understand what the Bible says bro. The Bible says out of your mother and your father for your days are long, n***a. I’d killed you for that reason b***h. Don’t you ever get on the motherf***ing TV show and act like I’m the motherf***ing rapist.”

Orlando Brown also made claims that Will Smith was his dad.

It is so sad, Orlando Brown looks just as bad as he sounds in the video.

Let’s keep Orlando Brown uplifted in our prayers as we want to see this young man get some help and more importantly not hurt someone else.

Check out the video below [WARNING THE VIDEO IS VERY GRAPHIC IN NATURE]

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Orlando Brown Went Live Claims Will Smith Raped Him!?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 4 hours ago
05.11.20
8 items
Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With…
 6 hours ago
05.11.20
Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby…
 8 hours ago
05.11.20
Vanessa Bryant Suing LA Sheriff’s Department Over Sharing…
 9 hours ago
05.11.20
Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies…
 9 hours ago
05.11.20
Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left…
 11 hours ago
05.11.20
Trouble In Calabasas? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West…
 12 hours ago
05.11.20
12 items
Little Richard Dead: Founding Father Of Rock Passes…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
11 items
Music Icon & Rock & Roll Founding Father…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
10 items
#FruitSnackChallenge Is Showing Parents If Their Children REALLY…
 2 days ago
05.09.20
18 items
Photos Honoring The Late Andre Harrell’s Legacy In…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
Andre Harrell Dead: Hip-Hop Legend Passes Away at…
 3 days ago
05.09.20
The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 8
Roy Of Siegfried & Roy Dead At 75…
 3 days ago
05.08.20
News Reporter Cameron Ridle Speaks On Indianapolis Police…
 3 days ago
05.08.20
Close