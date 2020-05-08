Check Out This Online African Dance Class From Alvin Ailey

Check out Fitness Friday with Durham Public Health! How about an African Dance Class with Alvin Ailey? Have you ever watched African Dancers & wanted to try? Click here for an opportunity to dance w/Alvin Ailey’s African Dance class while getting a workout, the Motherland is calling.
Read More:WCPSS Is Offering Free Adult Classes
Read More:You Headed To Any Retail Stores This Weekend? Things Re-Open Friday!
Read More: Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy To HBO Special
Fashion Files: Laura Harrier Is Literally 'Hollywood's' It-Girl!
11 photos Launch gallery
Fashion Files: Laura Harrier Is Literally 'Hollywood's' It-Girl!
1. Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards LuncheonSource:WENN 2 of 11
3. Netflix Hollywood TastemakerSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Balance Not Symmetry PremiereSource:WENN 4 of 11
5. 50th NAACP Image AwardsSource:WENN 5 of 11
6. 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America AwardsSource:WENN 6 of 11
7. Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women In Hollywood CelebrationSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsSource:WENN 8 of 11
9. Morgan Stanley Presents Alfre Woodard's 11th Annual Sistahs' Soirée With Absolut ElyxSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. 24th Annual Critic's Choice Awards ArrivalsSource:WENN 10 of 11
11. 2019 InStyle AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark