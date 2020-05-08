CLOSE
Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy To HBO Special

Source: Barry King / Getty

Molly and Issa might be beefin on Insecure, but in the real world, Yvonne Orji is living her best life!

Orji’s new HBO special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, debuts June 6th. Check out the trailer for Orji’s special. And if you haven’t seen her hilarious story detailing how she got into comedy and what her parents wanted her to do, check that out as well.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Close