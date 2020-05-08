Yvonne Orji Of “Insecure” Is Taking Her Comedy To HBO Special

Molly and Issa might be beefin on Insecure, but in the real world, Yvonne Orji is living her best life!

Orji’s new HBO special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, debuts June 6th. Check out the trailer for Orji’s special. And if you haven’t seen her hilarious story detailing how she got into comedy and what her parents wanted her to do, check that out as well.

9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 9 photos Launch gallery 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 1. Adele 1 of 9 2. Tokyo Vanity 2 of 9 3. Akbar V 3 of 9 4. Syleena Johnson 4 of 9 5. Shonda Rhimes 5 of 9 6. Mo'Nique 6 of 9 7. Gabourey Sidibe 7 of 9 8. Jennifer Hudson 8 of 9 9. Sherri Shepherd 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [caption id="attachment_3127850" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: picture alliance/ Paul Archuleta /Araya Diaz/ picture alliance /Paras / Getty[/caption] It's been a while since Adele popped up on our timelines -- Christmas to be exact, when she posted a photo hugged up with the grinch. The Hello singer has been living life outside the spotlight while dealing with personal issues. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019 and simultaneously embarked on a weight loss journey that would lead us here. The blue-eyed soul sanger reemerged on social media sporting a svelte new frame and it sent the Internet into a frenzy. The Grammy award winning superstar was celebrating her birthday and what better way to do so than by breaking the Internet! Go 'head Adele. She isn't the only celebrity to share their amazing weight loss results on social media. Check out these other celebs who documented their journey.

