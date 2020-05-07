CLOSE
Coronavirus
Are You A Small Business Owner Looking For Legal Help?

If you have a small business or nonprofit with 25 employees or less, you can get some free legal help from the N.C. Pro Bono Resource Center if you’ve been affected by COVID-19.

“So for example, how to navigate the federal loans and grants that are available to them through the CARES Act. What do they do with their commercial leases, what do they do with employment issues that come up or business contracts and insurance issues. If they have questions about bankruptcy or dissolution issues. Those are all things that are coming up and so we’re getting lots of different questions,” said Sylvia Novinsky, an attorney and Director of the N.C. Pro Bono Resource Center.

If you’re interested in a pro bono legal consultation click here.

 

 

