Okay! White Mom Goes Viral For Slaying Her Foster Daughter’s 4C Hair [Video]

Christy Gior is an apparent foster mother to 5 unique children and her video tutorial for styling her daughter’s natural hair has gone viral. The mom and her adorable foster children are a favorite among the youtube family community. Three of the kids featured on Christy’s youtube channel are African American. Gior doesn’t go into personal details about the children nor their origins on her page, she simply shares highlights from their days together as a family.

In the comments, Black women are praising Christy for her patience and technique as it pertains to styling her daughter’s natural hair. The mom takes time to section, detangle, moisturize, and then give her baby girl individual box braids. She finishes off the style with beads and oils her scalp. Lastly, the baby girl gets a headscarf to sleep with.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close