Hot Spot: Here’s Why Rihanna Is Exposing Beyonce’ and Jay-Z In Her Documentary [WATCH]

Since the start of quarantine, it’s been a great time to catch up on all of your favorite TV shows and to find new ones.  Michelle Obama’s documentary, Becoming will release on Netflix tomorrow (May 6) which will tell the former First Lady’s story just like in her book.

Another documentary to look forward to is Rihanna’s which is debuting on Amazon Prime later this year.  Self-titled “Rihanna Volume 1”, the story will focus on behind the scenes of her relationship with her father and her rumored troubled relationship with Jay-Z and Beyonce’.

 

