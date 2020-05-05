CLOSE
We Have To Say Goodbye To Northgate Mall In Durham

The company that operates Northgate Mall in Durham says that the mall will close permanently after the fallout from the pandemic.

Jonathan Stewart of Northwood Retail LLC said, “We understand this is difficult news and want to assure our tenants and the community that this decision was not made lightly. We are committed to working with our tenants to provide relief for the duration of their leases and are connecting them with local small business support services.”

 

 

