WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 1, 2020: Diddy Holds Black Vote — Black Businesses Shut Out — Champion-Style Graduation

1. Can’t Nobody Hold Diddy Down
What You Need To Know:
Music mogul, businessman Sean Combs, is catching it from all sides for stating what many believe — they just aren’t saying it.
2. Over 30 Million Americans Out Of Work
What You Need To Know:
Last week almost four million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time.
3. Coronavirus Update: Chicago First Responder Gets Ticket After Son Throws Party During Shelter-In-Place Orders
What You Need To Know:
A Chicago first responder and mother have been issued a citation for disorderly conduct after video of her son’s party went viral this past weekend.
4. Black Owned Businesses Shut Out of Stimulus Loans
What You Need To Know:
Just as the numbers of Black people physically affected by the coronavirus are exponential, the number of Black businesses shut out of stimulus programs are astronomical as well.
5. A Championship-Style Celebration For The Class of 2020
What You Need To Know:
King James is doing it up big — again. LeBron James is inviting the three million high school graduates in the class of 2020 to a virtual graduation celebration.
