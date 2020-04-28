CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta Dies From Hit-and-Run Accident [VIDEO]

Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross of Little Women: Atlanta has passed away from a hit-and-run accident in Atlanta.  She was a friend of the show and we are praying for her family, friends, and team.

Rapper, Boosie clearly has blessed and loyal fans.  After driving three hours to help Boosie with insulin, the fan who helped him won $10,000 from a scratch-off.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta Dies From Hit-and-Run Accident [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” Documentary Is Headed To Netflix…
 3 hours ago
04.29.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 3 hours ago
04.29.20
Atlanta Mayor Tells Tamron Hall Her ‘Heart Sank’…
 4 hours ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 4 hours ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 4 hours ago
04.29.20
Crash Causes Gas Station Explosion In Henderson
 4 hours ago
04.29.20
LeToya Luckett’s Husband Is Less Than Pleased With…
 4 hours ago
04.29.20
Your List Of Upcoming Food Distribution Dates And…
 5 hours ago
04.29.20
How To Use Rice Water For Your Hair
 5 hours ago
04.29.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 23 hours ago
04.28.20
Cardi B Rocks A Pink Hair Bow Crafted…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Ex-NBA Guard Sebastian Telfair’s Mother, Brother Pass Away…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up…
 1 day ago
04.28.20
Dru Hill’s Jazz Shares A Health Update &…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Close