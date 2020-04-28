CLOSE
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Speaks On The State Of Atlanta [VIDEO]

Friend of the show, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks on the state of Atlanta, Georgia during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp decided to open the state in the midst of the virus, Bottoms has been trying to keep African-Americans in the city safe.

She speaks on why the decision was made and what she’s doing for ATLliens to protect them during this time.

 

