Gov. Cooper’s Three Phases To Open Up North Carolina

Protest in North Carolina

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Governor Roy Cooper has extended the Stay-At-Home order, but not before releasing a plan to safely open back up the state of North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper passionately expresses how important the safety of the citizens of North Carolina is to him. “I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals and easing these restrictions now would do that,” Cooper said.

He also explains, after going over data and the numbers don’t reflect a change for the best, it will cause us to return to the prior phase.

According to ABC 11, Gov. Cooper discussed his plan to open up North Carolina :

PHASE 1

  • Stay-at-Home order remains in place, but people will have more opportunities to leave their homes to patronize essential businesses.
  • Those retailers and services will need to implement social distancing, cleaning, and other protocols. Any businesses specifically closed by the executive order, including bars and restaurants for dine-in service, nail and hair salons, and gyms must stay closed.
  • Gatherings limited to no more than 10 people
  • Parks can open subject to gathering limits
  • Face coverings recommended in public
  • Restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings
  • Encourage continued teleworking

PHASE 2: about 2-3 weeks after Phase 1

  • Lift Stay-at-Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home
  • Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols (reduced capacity)
  • Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
  • Increase in the number of people allowed at gatherings
  • Face coverings recommended in public
  • Open public playgrounds
  • Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregate living settings

PHASE 3: about 4-6 weeks after Phase 2

  • Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing
  • Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues
  • Further, increasing the number of people allowed at gatherings
  • Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregate living settings

