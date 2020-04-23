CLOSE
Trump Says He Disagrees With Georgia Re-Opening So Early

Pres. Trump says he told Georgia Governor Brian Kemp that he “strongly” disagrees “with his decision to open certain facilities,” such as salons and tattoo parlors, in the state Friday: “It’s just too soon.” He also says that the governor needs to do what he thinks is right.

 

 

Listen...like this woman, when I saw that #Zhuri was trending on Twitter, I GOT NERVOUS, 'cause if I see "Blue" is trending, I only know Blue, Blue Ivy Carter, and I only know one Zhuri, Zhuri James: https://twitter.com/wsstco/status/1248290346179624961?s=20 Luckily all is good in her world! She was only popping on Twitter because the James family had another TikTok video that was going viral, and with good reason. This time around, they are giving us Drake's "Tootsie Slide" and with lil' mama in the front whipping her mama Savahanna James, her papa LeBron James and her two older brothers into shape. ALSO: Peep Savannah's natural fro! Sis, we like this on you! Take a look all this #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyJoy: https://www.tiktok.com/@bryce23james/video/6813568289596361990   YOU BETTER COME THROUGH ZHURI WITH THE CONTENT WE NEED IN THESE DARK TIMES!!! Look, what’s happening on a global scale is extremely serious. Watching friends not be able to sleep because they’re worried about they gonna make ends meet, reading stories of people being laid off and not being able to collect unemployment and seeing the fear that this pandemic is causing does a lot on the soul. Then, of course, there are all these deaths and the concern for my parents, who due to their age, are some of the most vulnerable to this virus. So yes, it’s hard to find some joy in this world. But be clear: It’s not impossible. As I have said before, during these tumultuous times, one thing that puts a smile on my face is stuff like this, but most importantly, Zhuri's whose popular YouTube Channel, “All Things Zhuri." One of my favorite videos is this one,  bout the fun natural hairstyles thanks to her beautiful mama Savannah. I adore these little space buns! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgMg1iVFqCs&feature=emb_title And now...this newest video of her getting her family in formation just gives me another reason to love her even more. Not surprisingly, I am not alone. Here's what Black Twitter had to say:

 

