Trump Says He Disagrees With Georgia Re-Opening So Early

Pres. Trump says he told Georgia Governor Brian Kemp that he “strongly” disagrees “with his decision to open certain facilities,” such as salons and tattoo parlors, in the state Friday: “It’s just too soon.” He also says that the governor needs to do what he thinks is right.
Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times
15 photos Launch gallery
Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark