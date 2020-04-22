Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Continue reading Praise Her! 12 Times Aunjanue Ellis Blessed Us On The Red Carpet

Praise Her! 12 Times Aunjanue Ellis Blessed Us On The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3108821" align="alignleft" width="966"] Source: Mike Windle / Getty[/caption] If you were like the millions of people that watched The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel on Lifetime on Saturday night, then you know that the film the #BlackGirlMagic we needed in these dark times. Just the music alone lifted me up and brought me some much joy. As we previously reported, executive produced by Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott this entertaining and moving biography centers on the Detroit-raised Clark Sisters, who became the bestselling female gospel group in history thanks to their strict and God-feating mama, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis). With her and God by their side, the five sisters (Christina Bell, Kierra Sheard, Shelea Frazier, Raven Goodwin and Angela Birchett) went from singing in the pulpit of their church to bringing gospel music into the mainstream. Every actress was amazing in their roles, but all eyes were on Ellis. She was that perfect blend of the saved perfectionist overbearing mother who didn’t play any games when it came to her God, her daughters and singing for the Lord. From her waking them babies up in the morning to sing a new song from throwing her shoe at the choir for chewing gum to telling her off her bishops for trying to put her in her place because she was a woman, Ellis bodied this role. We better see an Emmy nomination and a win in her future! Just watch this scene. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRtahP8i940&feature=emb_title Now, no one should be surprised that Ellis could turn out that kind of performance. Just look at her body of work: from Ray to Quantico to Book of Negroes to If Beale Street Could Talk to name a few, sis, ALWAYS had to the range. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lsXqMtljIk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtEQowDXUmU https://youtu.be/QNHG_3-Zad8 In addition, Ellis also knows how to rock a red carpet. Whether with a bold pattern, a bright color or a political message, the 51-year-old has never been afraid to make a statement with her fashion. Here are 12 times she blessed us with her daring style. Take a look: