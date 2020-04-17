CLOSE
Jay Mazini Gives $40,000 To Checkers Employees During COVID-19 Epidemic [Video]

Woman picking up order from window of fast food restaurant

Source: Holly Harris / Getty

Palestinian entrepreneur Jay Mazini has done his part in showing his appreciation for the essential workers out there. Mazini pulled up to a local Checkers restaurant and surprised employees with $40,000 ($10,000 to each employee) CASH. Jay Mazini posted the video of this kind act captioning it, “BLESS THE WORLD!!!! JUST WANNA CHANGE LIVES MAN!!!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿♥♥

As much as I got BURNED, MY HEART DON’T CHANGE. Today I decided to help a few people that worked in Checkers, in Paterson, NJ… I don’t care about money, I CARE ABOUT HELPING THE ONES IN NEED!!! JUST WANTED TO BLESS ALL 4 EMPLOYEES WITH $40,000…. $10,000 EACH.. YOU GET WHAT YOU GIVE OUT!!!! #ChangeHumanity #CoronaVirus #Pandemic 🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿♥♥♥

 

Salute to Jay Mazini for such a kind act during troubling times!

 

Close