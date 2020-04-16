Front Page News: Here’s Why Your Stimulus Checks May Be Delayed [VIDEO]

CLOSE
In today’s front-page news, Former President Obama has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.  He urges unity in order to beat President Trump.

Speaking of President Trump, he is cutting off the aid of the World Health Organization because he feels they could have prevented the spread of coronavirus. Plus after claiming he had the authority to open up local economies and lift social distancing, he now says it is up to governors.

Also, if you didn’t wake up richer from your stimulus check, it’s because now the treasury department has to put Trump’s name on every check.

 

