A New Meal Program For Children And Families Launches This Week In Durham

A partnership between Durham Public Schools, Durham County Government, the Durham Public Schools Foundation and local nonprofits and restaurants organized as “Durham FEAST,” will launch a new meal support program for children and families starting on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Families coming to school sites across Durham County will receive free children’s breakfasts and lunches prepared by Durham restaurants, while adults will receive shelf-stable food supplies and/or family-style casseroles.

The following schedule is effective April 14, 2020. Sites and schedules will be regularly updated at www.durhamfeast.org/sites. (In Spanish: www.durhamfeast.org/sitios.)

Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Mondays and Thursdays:

11 a.m – 12:30 p.m. Bethesda Elementary , 2009 S. Miami Blvd. Eno Valley Elementary , 117 Milton Rd. Githens Middle , 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd. R.N. Harris Elementary , 1520 Cooper St. Hillside High , 3727 Fayetteville St. Parkwood Elementary , 5207 Revere Rd. Sandy Ridge Elementary , 1417 Old Oxford Hwy.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Burton Elementary , 1500 Mathison St. Lakeview School , 3507 Dearborn Dr. Shepard Middle , 2401 Dakota St. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability , 800 Clayton Rd. Southwest Elementary , 2320 Cook Rd.



Families may pick up meals at the following schools on Tuesdays and Fridays:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Brogden Middle , 1001 Leon St. Eastway Elementary , 610 Alston Ave. Glenn Elementary , 2415 E. Geer St. Holt Elementary , 4019 Holt School Rd. Y.E. Smith Elementary , 2410 E. Main St. C.C. Spaulding Elementary , 1531 S. Roxboro St.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Club Blvd. Elementary , 400 W. Club Blvd. Hillandale Elementary , 2730 Hillandale Rd. Holton Career & Resource Center , 401 N. Driver St. KIPP Durham , 1107 Holloway St. Maureen Joy Charter School , 107 S. Driver St. Lakewood Middle , 2119 Chapel Hill Rd.



The new feeding program replaces a previous daily feeding program operated by Durham Public Schools that used federal dollars to purchase meals and was operated by DPS employees. It was halted after one employee tested positive for COVID-19 and too many district staff applied for emergency paid leave for the program to function. The new partnership takes advantage of the state NC Restaurants Feeding Kids initiative unveiled last week that allows DPS to spend federal money on vending contracts with local restaurants to feed children.

Volunteers are crucial to the long-term success of the program and are being organized by the Durham Public Schools Foundation.

“This is an outstanding example of schools, government, community nonprofits, and our business community coming together to take care of our children and families,” said DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. “We could not have resumed this work without our partners. On behalf of the students we serve, we are immensely grateful.”

“Durham County is pleased to join Durham Public Schools in a unique partnership with the DPS Foundation, the Food Insight Group, and with other restaurants and nonprofits to provide a necessary and reliable source of meals for Durham families during this time,” said Durham County Manager Wendell Davis. “This is exactly the type of innovation that will help all of our Durham community maintain health and well-being through this COVID-19 pandemic.”

