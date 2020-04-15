CLOSE
Protesters In Raleigh Want Stay-At-Home Order To End

A ReOpenNC demonstration held in downtown Raleigh yesterday led to one arrest. The protesters are asking for the state’s stay-at-home order to end.

One protester said,”The hospitals are empty, nobody is sick with COVID, all these deaths are being attributed to COVID which are not COVID deaths.”

 

 

