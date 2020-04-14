Barack Obama Records Video To Endorse Biden And Address The Coronavirus

He’s back!
Barack Obama recorded a video to endorse Joe Biden today. He explained why he thinks Biden is the best person for the job at this particular time.
Obama said,”If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government.”
Happy Birthday Da Brat! Her Trendsetting Style Through The Years
10 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Da Brat! Her Trendsetting Style Through The Years
1. DA BRAT AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 1998Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. DA BRAT AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. DA BRAT AT THE SCREENING OF LIFETIME'S "THE RAP GAME'" 2016Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. DA BRAT AT THE VH1 HIP HOP HONORS, 2016Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. DA BRAT AT THE BLACK MUSIC HONORS, 2017Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. DA BRAT AT THE URBAN ONE HONORS, 2018Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. DA BRAT AT THE TRUMPET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. DA BRAT ATTENDED THE SCREENING OF "POWER, INFLUENCE, & HIP HOP: THE REMARKABLE RISE OF SO SO DEF", 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. DA BRAT AT THE LEADERS & LEGENDS BALL, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. DA BRAT AT TAMMY RIVERA'S PRIVATE ALBUM LISTENING PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark