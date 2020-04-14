CLOSE
Barack Obama Records Video To Endorse Biden And Address The Coronavirus

President Joe Biden and President Obama

He’s back!

Barack Obama recorded a video to endorse Joe Biden today. He explained why he thinks Biden is the best person for the job at this particular time.

Obama said,”If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government.”

 

 

