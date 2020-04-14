Doug E. Fresh & Anthony Hamilton team up with Novant Health to beat the Coronavirus.

We are living in a time of uncertainty with the covid-19 pandemic spreading globally. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than 4,900 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, with African-Americans seeing higher rates of hospitalization and deaths. Novant Health has announced a collaboration with the human beat box Doug E. Fresh and Grammy-award winning artist Anthony Hamilton to get out the important messaging about staying safe and healthy.

The two legends stress the importance of clean hygiene practices, such as hand washing, and practicing social distancing. Doug E. Fresh flips the script on his classic “The Show”, but instead of the original lyrics, Doug E. raps about ways to stay healthy and take precautions during this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Anthony Hamilton uses his hit “I’m Cool” to encourage social distancing to help protect the health and safety of our healthcare workers on the front line.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: