Some Car Insurance Companies Are Offering Discounts During The Pandemic

Since we’re all supposed to be at home right now, which means there are fewer cars on the street and fewer accidents. As a result, some car insurance companies are offering discounts.
Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times
15 photos Launch gallery
Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark