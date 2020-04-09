CLOSE
Coronavirus
How To Clean Your House When Someone In It Has COVID-19

Wondering how to keep things as clean as possible when you have someone living with you who has tested positive for the coronavirus? The CDC is suggesting that the patient have a separate bedroom and bathroom from the rest of the house. It’s also suggested that you clean commonly used items with soap, water and top with disinfectant.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3104932" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Charley Gallay / Getty[/caption] Skai Jackson is part of the Generation Z population that's going to change the world. Whether it's through advocacy, business, fashion, or acting, this group of inspirational teens are giving us a lesson on what it takes to have a strong work ethic. Skai Jackson is more than just an actress. In 2016, she was listed as one of Time's most influential teens. Acting since the age of 5, she's managed a diverse career that includes working as a model, author, YouTuber and professional clapback queen. That, and she's a fashion icon in the making. The teen sensation makes each red carpet appearance worth watching. The girl can dress! Between hair, makeup, and wardrobe, she is often compared to a doll. Her big, bright eyes and petite size light up any and every red carpet she visits. Skai's style is always age-appropriate: nothing is too racy, over-the-top or juvenile.  Yet, she still remains fashion-forward and classy. Today, (4/8), Skai Jackson turns 18. This birthday milestone is worthy of some fashionable praise. We're counting down 10 times the actress turned heads with her style, grace and beauty.

 

