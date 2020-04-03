CLOSE
Diana Ross Biopic? Taraji Talks About Her Dream Role [VIDEO]

With Motown legend Diana Ross’ birthday passing by recently, we decided to revisit our interview with actress Taraji P. Henson talking about who her dream role would be to portray. During her press junket with Ryan Cameron, the Oscar-winning actress also shares how crazy it is that we are still celebrating “firsts” for blacks in this day and age.

Diana Ross is one of the most celebrated black women in history yet her eventful life hasn’t been subject to a biopic as of yet. There was Dreamgirls, a film and play loosely based on Ross’ time in the Supremes, and she’s been subject to a slapdash documentary (Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy) but she deserves a major-studio produced biopic and Taraji would make a perfect Diana Ross. 

Diana Ross Biopic? Taraji Talks About Her Dream Role [VIDEO]  was originally published on majicatl.com

