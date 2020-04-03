CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Eva Claps Back At RHOA’s Nene Leakes! [WATCH]

 

The shade is real and the tea is hot! Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Nene Leakes had a lot to say about co-host Eva Marcille and why she doesn’t deserve a peach.

Not only did she say she doesn’t deseve a peach but she gave replacement options.

Let’s just say, Eva did not come to spare Nene and was ready to read. Press play and listen to the hot tea up top!

[caption id="attachment_3059804" align="aligncenter" width="784"] Source: TOMMY GARCIA / BRAVO MEDIA[/caption] The ladies from the Atlanta are back! And new art for the upcoming 12th season of the hit Bravo reality show RHOA has the ladies stuntin’ like they have never stunted before: Serving up goth meets Game of Thrones meets Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.” Or for you Lil Kim fans, “dressed in all black the omen!” https://twitter.com/RHObsessed/status/1177276782291980289?s=20 Clearly, by the looks of the trailer, the drama and the tone of darkness in these photos is definitely foreshadowing the new season. From NeNe proposing an open marriage to a possibly philandering Gregg to Eva meeting her shady match with an almost divorced Kenya and perhaps Cynthia being unveiled as the season’s new villain, it looks like come November, we are in for a treat! SEE ALSO: See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_sTTL8AXGg   Trust: Fans are HERE for the drama and are LIVING for these pictures of the cast, calling it the best promo art ever. SEE ALSO: RHOA’s Kenya Moore, Husband Marc Daly File For Divorce After Two Years Of Marriage See more pics of the cast and peep the Twitter response:

Gary’s Tea: Eva Claps Back At RHOA’s Nene Leakes! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close