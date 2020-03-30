The mayor of New Orleans announced that Essence Festival 2020 is officially postponed due to the concerns of coronavirus.

Based on developments over the past couple of weeks, including updates from our city and health partners, we are officially announcing that we will move the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture closer to the fall. Visit https://t.co/xhrTNEmoKN for the full statement. #EssenceFest pic.twitter.com/7WB1QBCh0y — ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) March 28, 2020

Previously the festival mentioned in a statement that they were taking precautions and proceeding to move forward on the yearly event but Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the postponement on March 27.

“With the significant spread of COVID-19, we are taking every precaution in the best interest of our residents, visitors, and all who attend and make ESSENCE the worldwide phenomenon that it is. We look forward to welcoming everyone back — from near and far — and express our deepest gratitude to all who are helping our city, state and nation get through this rapidly evolving crisis.”

The festival has not shared new dates following the original dates of July 1-July 5 but did say that the event headliners and performers will remain the same.

Essence Fest Postponed Until Fall Due To COVID-19 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee

