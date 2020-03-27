CLOSE
Da Brat And Partner Jesseca Dupart Go Public With Their Relationship

Rapper Da Brat and her partner, businesswoman and Instagram mainstay Jesseca Dupart went public on IG sharing a post of each other hugged up on the gram and showing extra love for one another. Jessica also shared a video of her surprising the Brat with a new Bentley. Check out the post below…

“This video was taken 3•16 …. Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait 😭😣 it’s so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn’t even wait on it 🤣🤣🤣 SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME , that’s y she was running . But she deserves the WORLD and so much more,” she wrote. “I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding 🙄🙄 But WE BE IN PUBLIC 🤣🤣 why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame 💖💖💖 @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🍰

❣️ yep …..

Da Brat And Partner Jesseca Dupart Go Public With Their Relationship  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Close