Oprah Has Stedman Staying In Guest House; Leaves His Food On Doorstep

We all have to social distance right now….even Stedman and Oprah. The talk show queen shared that she had a recent case of pneumonia earlier this year. Since Stedman had recently traveled via airplane, she decided it would be best for them to social distance when he returned home.
In an interview with The Oprah Magazine, Oprah shared,”He’s at the guest house, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year…I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection.”
She continued with “Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis… he’d been on planes. So Stedman is like, ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is… you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!”
Oprah went on to say,”Literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'”
In a video posted by the magazine, Steadman says,”The meals are dropped off at the door. It’s not too bad.”
View this post on Instagram
Today @oprah joined @ariannagab for an Instagram Live to fill us in on what she’s doing while she’s social distancing—and just like the rest of us, it’s made up of reading, binge-watching, and pancakes. But there was one person missing: @stedmangraham. Although he does not have the virus, the couple decided that Stedman should quarantine separately in the guest house after several recent flights and some business travel. We’re happy both Lady O and Gentleman Graham are both safe 🙏🏽 Tap the link in our bio for more!
Zhuri James' YouTube Channel Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need During These Tumultuous Times
Zhuri James' YouTube Channel Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need During These Tumultuous Times
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark