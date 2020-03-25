CLOSE
Tyler Perry’s Instagram Challenge Brings Out Music’s Finest

Tyler Perry took to Instagram to invite people to join his #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge.

His post read: “It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember it’s all in God’s hands!”

Participants included Kierra Sheard, Dorinda Clark Cole, Yolanda Adams, Johnny Gill, Karen Clark Sheard Usher, Fantasia and others.

 

 

 

BET+ And Footage Film's "Sacrifice" Premiere Event At The Landmark Theater In Los Angeles

Thanks to the coronavirus, our beauty salons and nail spas are closed indefinitely. But if you were apart of the lucky few, you saw the shutdown coming and got your hair did! And not just any style, braids. Because braids are the best hairstyle to have at a time like this! Celebrities like Justine Sky, Teirra Mari and Jordyn Woods are rocking knotless braids, a trendy new version of the box braid while our good friends Skai Jackson took us back to the 90s with her jumbo braids. Check out all the celeb ladies looking their best in braids.

 

