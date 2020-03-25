CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Quarantine Meals: Instant Pot BBQ Ribs Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Quarantine life can be boring when you’re stuck in the house eating the same meals over and over.

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is back with tasty and interesting quarantine meals that have flavor and variety.

Today he’s whipping up instant pot BBQ ribs, shrimp and sausage jambalaya, with a side of frozen corn.

Tune in for the entire recipe.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Meals: Instant Pot BBQ Ribs Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
5 items
How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
Local Man Describes Recovery From COVID19
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
10 Habits You Can Create During Quarantine That…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
#NotDying4WallStreet Goes Viral After Trump Demands Everyone Back…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
#QuarantineLife: L&HH’s Mimi Faust And Boo Ty Young…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Mom In Medically…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
Ari Lennox Joins K Camp, 6lack and Tink…
 4 hours ago
03.25.20
No School, Cool! Keep Your Kids On Track…
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
Who Is Annie Turnbo Malone?
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
Tory Lanez Does IG Live Sing-A-Longs With Some…
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 6 hours ago
03.25.20
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Oprah Has Stedman Staying In Guest House; Leaves…
 13 hours ago
03.24.20
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry’s Instagram Challenge Brings Out Music’s Finest
 14 hours ago
03.24.20
Close