Mecklenburg County Orders Residents To “Stay At Home”

African American Couple Watching a Movie at Home

Source: Skip ODonnell / Getty

Today, Mecklenburg County has issued a proclamation for residents to stay at home. This order will be in effect until midnight on April 16th, 2020.

Things Mecklenburg residents will be able to do:

  • Go to pharmacy, doctor, grocery store, restaurant for take-out or drive-thru
  • Care for friend or family member
  • Go outside for exercise with 6 feet from others
  • Receive deliveries from any delivery business

You cannot go to work if it is not essential, you cannot visit a friend unless it is an urgent need, you cannot travel unless it is for essential activities. If people don’t follow the stay at home order, the county attorney says it will be a misdemeanor violation.

Essential business operations:

  • Grocery store
  • Food, beverage, agriculture
  • Media
  • Charities
  • Gas stations
  • Banks
  • Hardware & supply stores
  • Mail
  • Laundry
  • Restaurants with take-out or delivery
  • Childcare centers

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

