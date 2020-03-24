Cam Newton Being Released From The Panthers?

About a week ago, the Carolina Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater and gave Cam Newton the opportunity to seek a trade.

According to Adam Schefter, Tuesday after 9 seasons, Cam Newton is said to be released from the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers are expected to release QB Cam Newton today, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

Newton was the Panthers 2011 first pick in the NFL Draft. He’s served as the starting quarterback and became the NFL MVP in the 2015 season.

His release will save the franchise some money, but will this decision give them the wins they are looking for? Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 as back up for Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints.

