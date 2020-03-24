CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Cam Newton Being Released From The Panthers?

About a week ago, the Carolina Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater and gave Cam Newton the opportunity to seek a trade.

According to Adam Schefter, Tuesday after 9 seasons, Cam Newton is said to be released from the Carolina Panthers.

Newton was the Panthers 2011 first pick in the NFL Draft. He’s served as the starting quarterback and became the NFL MVP in the 2015 season.

His release will save the franchise some money, but will this decision give them the wins they are looking for? Teddy Bridgewater went 5-0 as back up for Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints.

