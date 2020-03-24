CLOSE
[WATCH] Erykah Badu Quarantine Concert Series

Source: Fela Raymond / #LIveByFela

Erykah Badu is putting on a live quarantine performance straight from her home in Dallas, Texas tonight and we are tuned in!

She made the announcement on March 22 and the concert is set to go live at any moment now.Queen Badu decided to do a live concert called APOCALYPSE ONE -LIVE Interactive concert, broadcasting straight from her bedroom after the announcement of the Shelter-in-Place Order set to begin at 11:59PM tonight until April 3. So, sit back and vibe you don’t have anything else to do anyway!

Click HERE to Stream Right Now! Don’t Miss out on History

[WATCH] Erykah Badu Quarantine Concert Series  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

