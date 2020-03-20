CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall – Register Today!

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), along with other national Black leaders, is hosting a Tele Town Hall today, March 20, 2020 at 3pm ET, to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Black community.

If you would like to participate in the conversation, register here. You can send any questions and comments in advance to the following email address: CBC.Events@mail.house.gov

How has the Coronavirus impacted your daily life? Let us know the comment section and be sure to share this important event to your friends and family. 

RELATED: McConnell Reveals Economic Rescue Plan For Those Affected By Coronavirus

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall – Register Today!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Crowd Moments
Raleigh Millennium Tour 2020 Attendees at Risk of…
 23 hours ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Inspiration For Isolation: These Books Will Totally Help…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Working Mom- Raleigh’s Police Chief Deck-Brown
 1 day ago
03.19.20
18 Memes That Only The Painfully Awkward Will…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
U.S. Proposal To Give $500 Billion To American…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 2 days ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 2 days ago
03.18.20
Close