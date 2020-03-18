Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For The Coronavirus

Radio One Exclusive
| 03.18.20
Dismiss

Update: Kevin Durant is among the Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Durant confirmed to NBA Insider Shams Charania his diagnosis.

 

ESPN NBA reporter, Malika Andrews tweeted out a press release which states:

“Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians. The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

The NBA has planned to stay in Quarantine for the next 8 weeks. This may change as players continue to get tested. So far many have died from this virus and many are working around the clock so we don’t have to lose any more people,

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

23 photos Launch gallery

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Continue reading Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!   Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For The Coronavirus  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Latest
Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - After Party
Debbie Allen Is Offering A Live, Free Dance…
 3 hours ago
03.18.20
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
John Legend Did A Concert On His Instagram…
 4 hours ago
03.18.20
Timeline On Local Coronavirus Reports In NC
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
10 items
Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Sephora Temporarily Closes All U.S. Stores Amid COVID-19…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has The World…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Medical equipment to check hart health
Nikia Vaughan Talks The Urgency To Still Donate…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather…
 6 hours ago
03.18.20
Donnell Rawlings Talks Podcasting, Troll Etiquette & A…
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
23 items
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store…
 7 hours ago
03.18.20
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Dr. Lowe-Payne Shares Info. On Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.18.20
SHUTDOWN: Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to…
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Close