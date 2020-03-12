CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited Grocery Stores

Chick-Fil-A has stuck to their playbook since day one. They very rarely add any new items or change the menu unless the fans begin going elsewhere for items they can sure add. When they added Mac-n-cheese last year many were so shocked they didn’t believe it until they happened to see it on their in-store visits. Before adding the delicious side the biggest change the chain made was adding a spicy variant of already traditional items to the menu. Change just isn’t something Chick-fil-a is used too, but we can’t blame them it seems to be working for them.

After years of begging the chain fans might soon have another must-see for yourself moment from the chicken chain. Chick-Fil-A has begun testing selling their signature ‘Chick-Fil-A Sauce’ & ‘Polynesian sauce’ in Florida of all places. Florida and the Chick-fil-a brand are completely opposite beliefs but we’ll have to wait and see how crazy Floridians go for the sauce in stores. If you’re in Florida you can drop by Target, Walmart, Publix, and Winn-Dixie and pick up the sauce starting in April.

