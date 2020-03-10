Interested In A Free Summer Science Program For Your High School Student?

Applications for the summer 2020 Adventures in Biotechnology sessions will open on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. The link to the application can be found below.
We will be offering week-long sessions for high school students, who must have completed at least 9th grade by this summer. Please see below for information about our program.
Research Triangle Park, NC Sessions:
Session I: June 15 – 19
Session II: July 6 – 10
Session III: July 20 – 24
Session IV: August 3 – 7
Hours: Each session meets daily from 9AM to 4PM, but only until 1PM on Friday. Students are expected to attend the entirety of the program. All of our programming is free and lunch is provided each day. Programs are held at Biogen’s Community Lab locations on our Cambridge, MA and Research Triangle Park, NC campuses.
Please direct any inquiries to rtpcommunitylab@biogen.com.
Program Description
Conduct a hands-on lab project, meet and interact with scientists and other biotech professionals and get an inside view of a biotech company! You will learn about the drug development process while also learning and doing a series of biotech laboratory techniques. Each day will focus on lab work, but there will also be opportunities to hear from and speak with employees from a wide range of departments. The laboratory component for most of our sessions will focus on modifying DNA in order to produce and purify green fluorescent protein! To accomplish this, you will learn and do the following techniques: bacterial transformation, site-directed mutagenesis, protein extraction, affinity purification and PAGE. But don’t worry if you are not familiar with these lab techniques – that’s what you will learn during the program!
