How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

Azerbaijan Takes Steps To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Source: Aziz Karimov / Getty

There have been two confirmed cases in NC of people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The first was a Wake County man who traveled from Washington where the virus was confirmed in the US. Then a Chatham County man traveled in late February to an area in Italy that now has a COVID-19 outbreak.

With the virus spreading rapidly in many US states, supplies of hand sanitizers and wipes are running low… so here is how you can make your own hand sanitizer.

Supplies:

Rubbing alcohol

Aloe Vera Gel

Essential Oil (OPTIONAL)

Bottle

Label

