CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Watch As Local Black Women Who Support And Oppose Trump, Discuss The Election

Women's Empowerment 2017 - Behind the Scenes

Source: courtesy of Glen Parsons

ABC11 gathered a group of five Black women from around the Triangle to weigh in on the upcoming election. Topics discussed included taxes, the environment, education, equality and, of course, Donald Trump. Despite what you might have believed, all of the women were not opposed to President Trump.

 

 

Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three

Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For 'Grownish' Spring Finale

7 photos Launch gallery

Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For 'Grownish' Spring Finale

Continue reading Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For ‘Grownish’ Spring Finale

Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For 'Grownish' Spring Finale

Aaliyah was known for her angelic vocals, incredibly trendy songs and her undeniable fashion and style. It's no wonder her influence continues to transcends generations. Yara Shahidi recently channeled the late pop icon for the Spring finale of Grownish and she did that! Yara is one of our favorite young fashionistas. She stunned in Gucci in Milan Fashion Week and keeps it cute on the 'gram. Yara posted a teaser clip from the finale that pays homage to the 90s. Yara, who plays Zoey on the hit show, can be seen with her swoop bangs and Tommy Hilfiger ensemble. Yara isn't the only youngster to pay homage to Aaliyah. Ryan Destiny gave us Aaliyah dance vibes with her music video Same. It's safe to say Aaliyah's style will never go out of style.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

ABC11 , black women , conservatives , Democrats , election , trump

Videos
Latest
2017 FOX Upfront
Win $250 & Tix To Women’s Empowerment 2020
 5 hours ago
03.03.20
‘Judge Judy’ Ending After 25 Seasons On The…
 5 hours ago
03.03.20
Simple And Effective Skincare Tips From Celebrity Esthetician…
 6 hours ago
03.03.20
Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine
 6 hours ago
03.03.20
5 Black Owned Mascara Lines For Your Next…
 6 hours ago
03.03.20
I Tried To Find Love On Netflix’s Dating…
 7 hours ago
03.03.20
Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D Over…
 7 hours ago
03.03.20
Netflix Announces Stacked ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest’…
 7 hours ago
03.03.20
Watch Your Back! “The Invisible Man” Cast Dishes…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
RELAX, RELATE, RELEASE: 10 Podcasts Black Women Should…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
Convicted Felon Arrested Just Hours After Being Released…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
These Woke White Celebs Have Always Stood Up…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
The #JloChallenge Is Cool, But Lizzo Is Much…
 1 day ago
03.02.20
The Invisible Man
The Invisible Man Register To Win Movie Tickets
 2 days ago
03.02.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close